Present at the G-Expo Football Trade Meeting event in Rome, Fabio Capello has removed the rumors that would connect him to Inter for a leading role. "I did not have any contact with Inter, I did not talk to anyone," responds the former coach of Milan, Real Madrid, Roma and Juventus. Last night, in Sky Studios, Fabio Caressa had revealed, "There is a possible involvement of Inter for Fabio Capello as technical director. This is a hypothesis that Suning is working on because there are no figureheads in the company."

Capello's name has been linked to Inter several times over the years, both as a coach and as a manager. Nothing has ever been done, we will see if this is another mention that never materialises. For now, we note the denial of the 70 year old Pieris native. Should Suning be able to carry through on either Oriali or Capello, this would send a message throughout Italy.