Capello: ‘€100m Man Utd target better than Batistuta’

Former AC Milan and Juventus boss (among the others) Fabio Capello has released an interview with Radio Anci’io lo Sport this morning to discuss about the current status of Italian and European football. The Italian tactician was obviously asked his thoughts about Juventus and AC Milan as well Andrea Belotti who has emerged as a potential transfer target for Manchester United. The Italian striker has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with Torino and is the current Serie A leading scorer with 23 goals scored so far this season.



“Belotti is one of the best strikers in Europe”, Capello said.



“He knows how to move, he basically knows how to do everything. He’s fast, technically skilled and is probably better than Batistuta.”



“As for Donnarumma, I wouldn’t criticize him, I would just hug him. If AC Milan are still in race for Europe they owe it to his saves. He’s done miracles, but he can make mistakes, like everyone else.”



“Juventus? They have the 50% of chances to qualify against Barcelona even if I didn’t like the bianconeri against Napoli yesterday. Napoli were very good indeed. Barcelona do not know how to defend, Juventus do and they could also score some goals, but they will have to remain focused for 95 minutes because Barcelona’s men can overturn the result in five minutes.”

