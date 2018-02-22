Capello explains why Real Madrid are ahead of Barça in race to win the Champions League

Fabio Capello knows Real Madrid very well. The Italian spent a few years in charge of the La Liga giants and managed to win two domestic titles during his time in Madrid.



Regarded as one of the best managers in the history of football, Capello has recently handed his resignation from Jiangsu Suning and made return to his previous job of pundit for Fox Sports in Italy.



Talking about the race to win the Champions League, Capello explained why Real Madrid are ahead of Barcelona in race to win Europe’s elite competition.



“I think both clubs are the favourites to win the title”, Capello said on Sunday evening.

“If I had to pick one of them I’d say Real Madrid. It would be the third successive win for Zidane and unfortunately for the other contenders, Real Madrid have something more than the other clubs and that’s why I think they are the favourites to win the Champions League again.”

