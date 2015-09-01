Capello hints Roma should sell Dzeko to Chelsea
21 January at 15:10Former AC Milan and Juventus boss Fabio Capello talked to Radio Deejay to share his thoughts on the possible transfer of Edin Dzeko to Chelsea.
The Blues are reported to be in advanced talks with the Serie A giants with the former Manchester City star who has already agreed to move to the Stamford Bridge.
“If Roma sell Dzeko to Chelsea Di Francesco will have to change system and play with Schick as a false nine. Roma need cash and Dzeko is over 30. He is an amazing player but he is not as young anymore and Roma can renovate if they sell him to Chelsea.”
The Premier League champions are also negotiating the transfer of Emerson Palmieri who may travel to London in the coming hours to have his medical and complete his Chelsea move.
Capello was also asked his thoughts on the future of Nainggolan: “If Roma sell him for that fee (€ 50 million), it would be a huge deal”, Capello said.
