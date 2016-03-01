Capello: 'I always talk to Ibra...'

Fabio Capello has said that Italy's inability to qualify for the FIFA World Cup could be a turning point in the nation's football history. The Azzurri failed to qualify for a World Cup for the first time after 1958 as they were ousted from the play off round by Sweden, who picked up a 1-0 win over Italy to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year. Capello told in an interview with La Republicca:



“It is sad, but I think for Italian football this can be the turning point. To start doing something different, change the pace of things, which for years has always been the same. There can not be one person who decides, we need a group of capable people who know football and work together. “Someone who wants to pursue the interests of Italian football and the national team. And not personal interests. I only say that it takes a managerial figure. In England they were the first to sell TV rights in the East and wanted the live broadcast of all the matches: it takes people with ideas and a fresh perspective.”



“Maldini or Costacurta for AC Milan? In footballing terms they are the right names but one need to take into account the commercial point of view as well. National team? I’ll never coach it, I gave it up and I am in China now.”



“Ibra? I always talk to him, I sent him a text on Wednesday. Schick? I know he is a very promising player but if I’d meet him in a room with four more people I wouldn’t know who he is.”