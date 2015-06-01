Capello: ‘Ibrahimovic didn’t know how to kick the ball’

Former Juventus manager Fabio Capello has talked to Sky Sport revealing a few details about his managerial career.



The Italian has been the manager of some of the best clubs in the world: Juve, AC Milan, Real Madrid and more. Now in charge of Chinese Superleague side Jiangsu Suning, Capello has revealed what he told Mino Raiola Juventus signed the Swede in summer 2004.



Capello had moved from Roma to Juve that summer and when Raiola talked to him about the qualities of Ibra, Capello had no words of praise: “He [Ibra] doesn’t know how to kick the ball”, Capello told Raiola.



“Raiola told me that Ibra was capable of breaking the goalkeepers’ hands - Capello recounts – but I replied that the only things that he had broken till that moment were the glasses of the gym behind our training ground.”



“Juventus made an amazing deal. I had been watching Ibra when I was in charge of Roma and Juventus managed to sign him when I joined them. They only paid € 16 million to get him and the sum could have been paid in four instalments.”

