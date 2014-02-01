Capello: 'Juve-Roma? I don't want to say anything because...'

Juventus are set to take on Roma tomorrow as this will be a huge game for both sides. Max Allegri's team have had numerous big games of late as they just recently played against Napoli (win) and Inter Milan (draw). Here is what Fabio Capello had to say on the matter as he spoke to La Repubblica :



"Juventus vs Roma? I have just returned from China 15 days ago and to watch all of the games there is impossible. I love to watch Italian football but because of the time difference it's hard. This is why I first want to study both sides before I give out a final verdict on the matter...".



Juve come into this one in second place as they are only 1 point off first placed Napoli. Roma on the other hand come into this one in fourth place as they are three points off Allegri's team (but they do have a game in hand). Di Francesco knows that if his side wins tomorrow, then they will leapfrog Juventus....