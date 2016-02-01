Capello: ‘Liverpool sold Coutinho before signing Van Dijk, Juve should sign Emre Can’
11 January at 17:50Former AC Milan, Juventus and Roma boss Fabio Capello talked to Sky Sport to share his thoughts on the war of words between Antonio Conte and José Murinho (READ MORE), but not only.
The Italian tactician was also questioned about two of the biggest deals of the January transfer window: Van Dijk to Liverpool and Coutinho to Barcelona.
The former Celtic defender was signed by Liverpool for € 80 million and a few days later Barcelona confirmed the signing of Coutinho for € 160 million.
“I think that € 80 million for a defender is a bit too much but probably Liverpool had already sold Coutinho when they signed Van Dijk. The already had the money in their hands.”
“Emre Can? I think he has quality, he is a complete midfielder and Juventus would make no mistake if they sign him.”
“Serie A title race? I think both Allegri and Sarri play a great level of football. It’s hard to say who is the better one. Is it easier to win with Guardiola’s style or with three passes like Herrera? It’s hard to stay, but both styles are spectacular.”
