Capello on Dybala, Allegri, Ibrahimovic and VAR
14 January at 16:20Fabio Capello gave an exclusive interview to Tuttosport on Sunday in which he discussed a number of topics.
ON MAX ALLEGRI:
Surely we are both pragmatic. Allegri is able to change according to the game and also do it within 90 minutes. He plans Juventus’ strategy according to the players he has available and he intends to deploy. Modifying game systems is not easy for a coach or for the players, and this means that Allegri is very good at making his kids understand what he wants.
ON DYBALA:
He is a player with great potential and in my opinion they are managing him well at Juventus.
ON THE SCUDETTO:
Napoli, no longer having to play in Champions League, is dangerous, but Juventus has a habit of winning, an excellent mentality and an quality players.
ON VAR:
They always judge the referees. I have an idea, a proposal to improve the use of technology; I would put a coach next to the VAR attendant, in order to have a more complete view.
