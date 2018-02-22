Capello rues lack of quality in the Italian national side
03 April at 17:05Former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus manager Fabio Capello has told that the Italian national team doesn't have many talented players.
The 71-year-old Italian was recently sacked from his position at the helm of affairs at Chinese club Jiangsu Suning and has previously managed the English national side too. Following the sacking of Giampiero Ventura from the managerial post of the Italian national side, which came in the aftermath of the Azzurri's inability to qualify for the World Cup, Capello has been linked with taking up the post at the helm of affairs.
And Capello was recently talking about the national team to FIFA.com. He said: "It was so sad to see Italy not qualify for the national team. We were the protagonists of the tournament and we won it four times."
"But right now, Italy does not have enough talented players and the quality of the team is not very high. It is time to start working from scratch to understand where we went wrong and above all, try something different based on the characteristics of Italian footballers, without copying the others.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
