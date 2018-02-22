Fabio Capello looks set to depart Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning. The Italian coacj=hing legend has a current deal at the club until December worth €10M-a season, but in their opening three games of the new campaign, one win and two defeats has piled the pressure on Capello who looks set to be relieved of his duties.



There has not been any official communication as yet but it’s reported that Capello is currently discussing his severance package.

Patron Zhang Jindong, who also has the major stake at Inter Milan, is believed to be about to bring in Romanian tactician Cosmin Olaroiu as his replacement.



With Capello’s departure, two of his Italian coaching staff, Cristian Brocchi and Gianluca Zambrotta, also look likely to lose their jobs.

His exit is likely to put him in the frame as a contender for the vacant Italian national team coach which is yet to be finalised.