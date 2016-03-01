#Capello: "¿Bonucci? Es el mejor defensor italiano cuando tiene la pelota en los pies y entre los 3 mejores del mundo. Pero no sabe defender, tiene grandes problemas. Era ideal para la Juventus donde era líbero; es perfecto para jugar con 3 atrás, con 4 le cuesta". pic.twitter.com/VOxea18qQX — Gazzetta del Milan (@gazzetadelmilan) December 25, 2017

The arrival at Milan for Leonardo Bonucci has undoubtedly been traumatic, and now Italian coaching legend Fabio Capello has taken aim at the high-priced centerback.The former coach of Milan and Juventus, among others, spoke to Sky Sport and gave a heavy slap to the captain of the Rossoneri. "He is the best Italian defender when he has the ball between his feet. He is among the top three in the world. But he cannot defend. He has big problems. He was ideal in Juventus where he was free. It's perfect for playing three, but with four it is very hard for him.”