The Italian Coach - and former two-time Liga Champions with Real Madrid - had some very kind words for the former French international, who has himself won two Champions League titles with the Spanish club.

Capello was speaking as he announced his retirement from Coaching, saying that he had rejected a “mediocre” Italy.

Speaking about Real, on the other hand, Capello was very enthusiastic about Zidane’s “charisma.” These comments come a few months after the Merengues were linked to a new Coach, a response to their struggles in La Liga.

“He has shown through his decisions that he has charisma,” Zidane said, “because when you’re a Coach you need to keep some players on the bench. I’m thinking of Bale in particular.”

“On Sunday, he replaced Ronaldo an hour into the game. The most important thing [for a Coach] is credibility, and he has it. For that reason, he has the team’s respect.”

This may explain why Capello also said that Real “

are the favourites to win the Champions League again.”