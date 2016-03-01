At 38 years of age, former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has announced that he is turning his hand to professional boxing. Not only that, he’s also announced that he intends to win a title within 12 months



​Ferdinand has teamed up with former world champion Richie Woodhall and is close to to receiving a licence from the British Boxing Board of Control. With a series of bouts planned for the next 12 months, Ferdinand looks to be deadly serious about his change of career but with it of course, has come some trolling on social media from his former Red Devil team-mates.



Gary Neville tweeted "Hey @rioferdy5 when you're boxing does Vidic come in and take the punches whilst you cover round the back with me?" Hey @rioferdy5 when you're boxing does Vidic come in and take the punches whilst you cover round the back with me? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 19, 2017

It’s no joke to the man who played 81 times for his country however, as he stated that; “When Betfair approached me about the Defender to Contender challenge, the chance to prove myself in a new sport was a real draw”.



“Boxing is an amazing sport for the mind and the body. I have always had a passion for it and this challenge is the perfect opportunity to show people what’s possible”.



“It’s a challenge I’m not taking lightly, clearly not everyone can become a professional boxer, but with the team of experts Betfair are putting together and the drive I have to succeed, anything is possible.”