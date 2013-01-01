Caressa: 'Inter have presented a monstrous offer to Conte', the numbers

Antonio Conte's name has been discussed a lot of late as he has attracted the interest of many clubs. He has had an amazing season with Chelsea as they are set to win the English Premier league title. Even so, his future is still in doubt. Here is what Fabio Caressa had to say on the matter in an interview with Sky Calcio Club: " Are you convinced that Conte will be joining Inter? The only thing I know is that Inter seemingly increased their offer for Conte. We are talking about 14 million euros per year.... . This is what they are telling me and Bergomi, let's see what will happen in the coming weeks".



Stefano Pioli was terrific when he first took over the club a few months ago but things have changed fast. Inter have been struggling over the past few weeks as Pioli's future with the club is in heavy doubt. Conte and Simeone would be dream candidates for Suning....