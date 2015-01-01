Caressa: "This Arsenal striker would be a perfect addition for Napoli...."

Napoli have been doing great this season but they lost their last game to Juventus by a 1-0 score line at the San Paolo in Naples. With Inter beating Chievo later this past week-end, Spalletti's club are currently first in the standings as they have a one point edge over Napoli and a two point edge over Juventus. Next week-end games? Well Inter will be taking on Juventus.... . This might be a chance for Napoli to claim back the first place in the standings. Many rumors have been circulating out there stating that Napoli might want to improve their attack in January. Here is what Fabio Caressa had to say on the matter as he talked from the Sky Calcio Club studio, here is what he said :



" What do Napoli need up front to improve their team? They need someone who brings physicality to their attack. Arsenal's Giroud? Yes he would be a great choice. If I was a Napoli fan, I would say that Giroud would be a great addition. This is what they need and that they haven't had since the Higuain departure....".