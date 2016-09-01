Caressa: "This was Verdi's big chance..."

Bologna are coming off a 3-0 loss to Torino but the Rossoblu will try to change their fortunes this Sunday as they will be facing off against the last team in the Serie A standings : Benevento. The big news coming out of Bologna this week was related to Simone Verdi, their young upcoming winger. The Italian player had a chance to transfer to one of the best teams in Italy, Napoli F.C., but Verdi refused a move after all. The decision shocked a few people including Sky Sport's Fabio Caressa, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" This is not a good decision by Simone Verdi and by making this call, he will likely miss out on playing for one of the big Serie A teams. He is 26 years old and it's the perfect time in his career to make the jump to a team like Napoli. He needs to gain professional experience and grow his overall game as an offensive winger. I think he missed out on a big chance... ".