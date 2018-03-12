Carlo Ancelotti refuses to rule out becoming Italy manager
12 March at 10:00Former Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti talked to Radio Anch’io lo Sport on Monday morning and revealed his plans for the future. The Italian tactician is one of the leading candidates to become the next Italy boss.
“It’s still too early to take final decisions. I know Costacurta very well and I think it’s fair to take some time for the national team. Officially I am still under contract and of course the FIGC has taken time because they also want to see how Di Biagio does.”
“My idea is still to train every day, that’s the only reason why I still have doubts about the Italy job. Buffon? I know him very well, I am sure he can still play. I think he is still very motivated, Di Biagio is right to count on him. Di Biagio makes no mistakes.”
Ancelotti is also being linked with a return to the Premier League where both Arsenal and Chelsea want him.
