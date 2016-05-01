Carlos Bacca: "AC Milan need to stop living in the past"

Colombian striker Carlos Bacca who is currently out on loan at La Liga side Villarreal from AC Milan, where he's scored 8 goals in 22 matches, has once again spoken about the club that still owns his contract.



In an interview with Marca the former Sevilla striker said that: "I did not sign for the Milan that we knew because of its history. However you can't live in the past as demonstrated by Real Madrid this season. Milan has gone through many years where they have not been the best, I went there for the story of the club, butI encountered a lot of surprises."



Bacca was asked what is happening at the club to which he replied: "They are looking for solutions but I haven't seen a solution for two years. They said it was the coach's fault so they changes coaches. Then they said it was the players fault and so they signed a couple of the highest level and then they changed Directors. I think all of this happens because football goes on cycles. Juventus and Napoli have developed a lot these past few years and Milan are living too much in the past."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)