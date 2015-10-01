Carnevali: ‘Napoli have no option to sign Berardi’

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali talked to Radio CRC on Thursday afternoon and denied that Napoli have a first-clause option to sign Domenico Berardi who has just signed a contract extension with the neroverdi.



“Many clubs want to sign Berardi and we wanted to keep him because he is very important for us. We didn’t even listen to any offer, we know he is a key player for our future. We want to chose the best for his future and we decided not to agree to any clause with any club. Berardi can stay at Sassuolo in the future and neither parties are in rush to decide his future.”



“We are happy to have kept Berardi. Napoli have no option to sign him. We rejected their offers and the offer of many other clubs. We wanted to sign Zapata but on our conditions. He was not a priority and Napoli made a different choice. We are ok with it and we have no problems about it.”

