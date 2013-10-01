Carragher calls out Mourinho over Premier League spending complaints

During an interview with the Telegraph, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher addressed José Mourinho’s claims that Manchester United are not in a position to compete with the likes of Manchester City financially. The Sky Sports pundit dismissed the Portuguese manager’s comments and said: “I think it is a mistake to say that the difference between City and United this season is down to money alone. If Guardiola were the Red Devils’ coach, I think they would win the title.



“At the start of the season, looking at the individual quality of both sides, would you have said City are this superior? Was Ederson considered better than De Gea? Otamendi and Stones over Bailly and Jones? Would United fans have preferred Fernandinho over Matić? United bought Pogba for £105 million, beating the world record transfer fee in the process and made Lukaku the most expensive Premier League player in history last summer.”



(The Telegraph)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)