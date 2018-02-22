Carragher: Chiellini makes me miss playing football

English legend, and Liverpool great, Jamie Carragher wrote about the joy he was filled with while watching the second leg of Juventus-Tottenham. Specifically, the defender singled out Giorgio Chiellini for making him miss playing the sport.



"Whatever happens in the Champions League this season, Chiellini's reaction when intercepting [Son's] cross will be one of the competition's enduring images," wrote Carragher in the Telegraph.



"It was a moment that made me jump out of my seat and applaud the television screen. Some people call this 'old-school' defending," he explains. "It is not. It's just world-class defending.



"Such qualities may only seem less fashionable because there are fewer centre-halves capable of playing in this way."



The former Liverpool defender then took aim at English defenders.



"This is a skill I do not see in the current crop of England defenders," he says. "During my era, England had John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell, Ledley King, and Jonathan Woodgate.



"They were leaders, defenders who could get their clubs through those torturous last 20 minutes - to protect a lead."