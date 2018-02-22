Carragher thinks Hazard told his agent to get him out of Chelsea

Eden Hazard will be looking to plan an escape route from Chelsea as their Premier League campaign continues to plummet after their latest defeat to Manchester City, says Jamie Carragher.



The Premier League champions drew a great deal of criticism for a tame performance after they went down 1-0 to Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday, their fourth loss in five top flight matches.



Carragher feels the Blues are only pushing him away with performances like that at the Etihad Stadium, saying the Belgian will already be urging his agent to find him a new club.



"He's the star player at Chelsea, but there has always been talk of him moving on," the former Liverpool and England defender said on Sky Sports. "I have no doubt that at the end of that game, as soon as he got on that coach or got home, he will have been right on the phone to his agent saying, 'get me out of here'.



"He will have been that frustrated thinking, 'I should be playing in this team, they've got the ball. I should be playing in a team that actually dominates the game'.”