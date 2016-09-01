Yannick Carrasco. The 23-year-old Belgian is just one of many high-profile names that could be leaving the Spanish capital at the end of the season as clubs begin to circle to pick off Atleti’s best players.

According to Spanish portal Don Balon , Chelsea are lining up a sensational summer move for Atletico Madrid winger. The 23-year-old Belgian is just one of many high-profile names that could be leaving the Spanish capital at the end of the season as clubs begin to circle to pick off Atleti’s best players.

With Manchester United favourites to land striker Antoine Griezmann and PSG homing in Kevin Gameiro, the Premier League leaders are not reported to be ready to meet the £86 million clause that has been inserted into the new deal the player signed in October last year, in a contract extension until 2022.



Carrasco arrived in Madrid from Monaco in the summer of 2015 for just £17 million and has scored 12 times in 29 appearances for club and country so far this season. Blues boss Antonio Conte would love to bring the Belgian to London to link up with fellow countryman Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.