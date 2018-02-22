Atletico Madrid have announced that both Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan have joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.



Carrasco, the 24-year-old Belgian international, was reportedly unhappy at being overlooked by coach Diego Simeone and the player, who has been a target in the past for both Arsenal and Manchester United, is reportedly set to earn around €12M-a-season after making the €30M switch.



The Belgian cited that he needed more game time ahead of this summer’s World Cup as his relationship with Simeone became strained.



Argentine winger Gaitan ends his association with the club after joining in 2016 and makes the move to the Far-East for a fee of around €20M, signing a contract until 2020.



It’s been a busy time for Dalian Yifang; the club also signed Jose Fonte from West Ham United last weekend for a fee thought to be around €8M.



There are reports that Atleti striker Fernando Torres may also be joining after Simeone stated that he could leave the Spanish capital.