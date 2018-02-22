Carrasco reveals why he snubbed Arsenal and Juve for China
27 February at 16:10The newest addition to the Chinese Super League- Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, has revealed why he left Atletico Madrid for Dalian Yifang and snubbed interest from Juventus and Arsenal in the process.
The 24-year-old Belgian, who scored for the Los Rojiblancos in the UEFA Champions League final two seasons ago, made 17 appearances in the La Liga for Diego Simeone's men this season and found the back of the net three times and racked up a tally of four assists too.
In a recent interview, the former Monaco man revealed as to why he left Atleti to join the Chinese club. He said: "I chose to join a project of the Wanda group, Atletico's partner, that I already know of and has decided to invest in Chinese football."
"Their sporting project convinced me. The Chinese Super League is booming, the working conditions are excellent and the facilities are modern and comfortable for both the fans and the players."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
