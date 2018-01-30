Carrera: former Conte assistant reveals why Juventus should sign Emre Can
30 January at 10:30Spartak Moscow manager Massimo Carrera has talked to Tuttosport about Juventus’ campaign. The Italian is a former Juve defender and is currently in charge of the Russian club that has faced Liverpool in the Champions League group stage this season.
“I think Juventus can win the Champions League this season”, Carrera said.
“We did it in 1996 and that’s the best memory I have at the club.”
Carrera, who began his coaching career as Antonio Conte’s assistant was asked his thoughts on Juventus’ possible signing of Emre Can: “He is a top player, a complete midfielder. He combines physical strength and stunning technical skills, he is a very strong player.”
As for Caldara who will move to Juventus at the end of the season, Carrera said: “He will do well at Juventus. Barzagli and Chiellini will be there as well, so he will have a chance to learn from them. Training with these players is like going to University.”
Juventus and Atalanta face each other in the Coppa Italia semi-finals tonight: “Atalanta are very organized, each player knows what to do, it’s going to be a tough one for Juve.”
