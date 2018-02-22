Carrera: ‘Panchina d’Oro award very important for Allegri’
27 March at 17:10During an interview with RMC Sport, Spartak Moscow coach Massimo Carrera discussed how much he is enjoying life in Russia, as well as the ongoing title race between Juventus and Napoli back in his homeland, Italy. Here is what he had to say:
“Panchina d’Oro for Allegri? It is certainly a very important award. For me, it is a pleasure to represent Italian football abroad. In our work, we can offer that something extra in terms of tactics and the ability to organise a team. So many Italian coaches win across the world, so we must be doing something right.
“It is great to see Juventus and Roma doing so well in the UEFA Champions League. As for the Scudetto, I hope Juve win and I think they will too, because of Allegri. A return to Serie A? I’m very happy at Spartak Moscow.
“World Cup? In Russia, they were very surprised by Italy’s failure to qualify. Italy is still Italy, and this failure must act as a catalyst for the rebirth of Italian football. However, it is not up to me to decide.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
