Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has been talking ahead of his side’s Champions League showdown with Juventus, a match in which he will come face to face with his international colleague Douglas Costa.



He was given a scenario in which Costa is through on goal and he is the last line of defence and asked what he would do in this situation, would he be worried about his place at the World Cup Finals with Brazil?



“I would take him out for sure,” was the swift reply from the youngster.

