Casemiro believes that Real Madrid can still compete for the Liga title, somehow.

The Merengues were brought to a grinding halt once again yesterday, as they were unable to get the better of Celta Vigo in a 2-2 thriller.

The Chamartin side now trails leaders Barcelona by a massive 16 points, leading many fans to assume that their side will only be able to compete for Champions League honours this season.

Real have drawn PSG in the Round of 16 of that competition, with action getting underway in February.

Yet not everyone is on the same page, with star Brazilian midfielder Casemiro saying that "if there is a single team that can turn this around, it's Real Madrid.”

The Brazilian was (via Marca) speaking in the post-match interviews. "Real Madrid never give up. We believe in ourselves.”

He also said that Real Madrid could have won ("We had the chance to go 3-2 up with Lucas, but this is football”), but also admitted that “we played very well in the first half, but in the second we didn't get out of our half.”