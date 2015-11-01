Casillas: ‘I told Dybala where to kick the penalty, and he put it in the opposite corner’

Iker Casillas’ side Porto faced elimination in the Champions League round of 16 at hands of Juventus through a 3-0 on aggregate.



The Portuguese club could not manage to even score one goal in two games and lost for 1-0 yesterday in the return leg at the J Stadium.



Juventus star Paulo Dybala netted the winner from the spot in the first half after that a clear handball of Maxi Pereira had caused the penalty and a straight red card for the Uruguay defender.



Dybala scored his second penalty in the last two games after that he had also scored a later winner in the last controversial Serie A game won against AC Milan last week.

Casillas released an interview with Premium Sport shortly after the game claiming that he told Dybala where to kick the penalty.



“I told him to kick on the right like he did last week against Donnarumma but he picked the opposite angle...”