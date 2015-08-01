Porto, Casillas receives an offer from France: the latest

Iker Casillas' future is still unclear as the current FC Porto keeper might be moving to France in the near future. The Real Madrid and Spanish national team legend might have to find a new team this coming summer as his contract with Porto is set to expire in June 2017.



AN OFFER FROM MARSEILLE - According to Portuguese site A Bola, it seems like if Marseille are ready to offer Casillas a two year contract to join their club at the end of the season. Casillas will likely evaluate all of his options before making a decision this coming summer.



The Spanish keeper has appeared in 34 games for Porto so far this season as he has been pretty solid for the Portuguese club. His club have recently been knocked out of the Uefa Champions league as they faced Buffon's Juventus. Porto are currently second in the Portuguese standings, 1 point off rivals Benfica.