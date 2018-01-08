Cassano admits why he left Real Madrid
09 January at 13:15Italian enigma Antonio Cassandra gave a revealing interview to French outlet Canal Plus. In it, he recounts his career arc and what he would do differently if given the opportunity.
“The thing I regret most is leaving Real Madrid,” admitted the striker. “I was on the best team in history. I could have stayed a long time and won a lot. I could have been a football success story, but instead I followed my instincts and made mistakes.”
“If the coach did not let me play, I would insult him.”
Cassano made his move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2006. “It all started well,” he recalled. “Real had acquired me to replace two Ballon d’Or winners like Figo and Owen, which meant I was an important player even though I was 23.”
“Many players then would have paid to be on that Real Madrid side, but I did not play and I complained. I got angry at nothing. And after a year of arguing with everyone, I left.”
