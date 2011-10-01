Cassano in sensational retirement U-turn
28 July at 18:15Antonio Cassano has changed his mind again. The former Italy star had twice announced his farewell to Verona as well as his retirement from football but several sources in Italy claim the former Sampdoria star has now decided not to retire anymore.
According to our sources, Cassano can either return to play in Serie A or even make his Serie B debut.
Virtus Entella have set their sights on the 35-year-old since almost one year now and could make an attempt to sign him.
Joining Virtus Entella would allow Cassano to remain close to his family, which is the main reason that leaded him to leave Verona ten days ago.
Cassano has a double release clause included in his contract.
He will have to pay € 50.000 if he signs for a Serie B club or € 200.000 if he decides to join a Serie A club.
At the moment Cassano doesn’t want to retire anymore. Until he changes his mind again.
