Totti posted a pic of him and Cassone on Twitter earlier today, along with a nostalgic message.

"So nice to see you again in Trigoria today, what a couple!"





Roma will face Barcelona in the return leg at the Olimpico tomorrow, having lost 4-1 in Spain.

Che bello rivederti a Trigoria oggi! Che coppia!

Today, Antonio Cassano returned to Rome ahead of Roma's encounter with Barcelona. While there, he didn't miss the opportunity to say hi to his old friend and club legend Francesco Totti.