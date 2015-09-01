Cassano ponders hanging up boots
27 December at 19:00Sampdoria star Antonio Cassano is considering hanging up his boots at the end of the current campaign, Il Secolo XIX reports. The former Italy star is not getting any game time at all under Marco Giampaolo so far this season and has been forced to train with the B squad since the beginning of the current campaign.
Cassano is out of Sampdoria’s squad since the summer training camp and there is no chance that Sampdoria will offer him a new contract. His current deal with the blucerchiati expires at the end of the current campaign and the former Roma and Real Madrid ace is not attracted by offers coming from the MLS nor he wants to join Serie a strugglers Palermo that would offer him an escape route from the Marassi.
According to the report of the Italian paper Cassano is disappointed by the way the club have treated him and feels he’s been left alone by his own fans too. The embittered Italian striker is set to retire at the end of the current campaign after 512 club appearances and 139 goals.
