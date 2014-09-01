Antonio Cassano has no hair on his tongue. The Barese striker spoke to Tiki Taka on Italy 1 about his Serie A favorites this season. "In my opinion Inter will win the Scudetto because they have a genius (Spalletti) on the bench that can stimulate all the players and still play once a week. Second to Juve and third for Napoli.”

“My experience with Spalletti in Rome? I already had problems with the club, played two or three games and then I went to Real Madrid. I do not know if we would have got along, however, because we have two particular characters."

DYBALA & HIGUAIN - "For me, Messi is the greatest footballer in history and you can not compare him to anyone, not even Cristiano Ronaldo. Dybala is a great player, but he is incomparable to Messi.”

“For me Dybala resembles Montella much more. He has great technique, he is strong, clever and scores many goals as Vincenzo did.”

“Higuain is struggling to find the net? For me, he is phenomenal, at Madrid he had nearly 150 goals.”

“For me Suarez is the strongest of all, technically he is phenomenal, he’s a top player, but then everybody can think as he wants."