Cassano's wife reveals: "Moggi is his new agent"

Everyone is now probably familiar ith the circus the Antonio Cassano started around himself after having signed for Hellas Verona last summer.



The former Real Madrid and Inter player confirmed he was going to hang up his boots before changing his mind which prompted Hellas Verona to sever ties with him. Since then Fantantonio has had quite some difficulty finding a new team that is willing to want to work with him given what happened last summer.



Recently rumors were rife that Cassano's wife was his new agent but this has now been denied by Mrs Cassano who revealed on Twitter that her husband's new agent is none other than Alessandro Moggi, the son of shamed Juventus Director Luciano Moggi.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)