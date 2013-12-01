Cataldi close to Genoa, Milan are optimistic concerning Deulofeu

CATALDI IS INCHES AWAY FROM GENOA - According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Lazio's Danilo Cataldi is inches away from Genoa. Both clubs have discussed a deal over the past few hours as the player is set to join Juric's club on a loan deal. This would be a very good add for Preziosi's team and there won't be any big financial strings attached to this deal for them.



MILAN ARE OPTIMISTIC THAT DEULOFEU WILL ARRIVE - Also according to gianlucadimarzio.com, Milan remain very optimistic that a deal will be reached with Everton for Deulofeu. The involved intermediaries kept working on a deal today as the Spaniard seems likely to arrive on a loan with an option to buy. Everton still have to give Milan their response on a potential deal.



Montella's club is coming off a 1-0 win this past week-end versus Cagliari. So far , the rossoneri club have completed a Storari-Gabriel swap deal with Cagliari.