Catalonia’s bid for independence could allow Messi to leave Barca for free
05 January at 10:35Barcelona could see Lionel Messi depart the club without a release payment if Catalonia is successful in its bid for independence, El Mundo Deportivo reports.
The Argentine star's contract has a clause written into it indicating he can leave for free if there is a secession, although if Barca were to go on playing in either Spain, England, France or Germany's top flight, he would remain tied to the Camp Nou outfit.
Messi currently has a €700 million release clause in his contract, which was signed late in 2017, but if the Catalan independence bid was to be successful, the 30-year-old would become available on a free transfer.
The star has conveyed his concern over the current political situation through his representatives. He had done so during negotiations for his most recent renewal. The contract keeps him at Camp Nou for the next four seasons, and can be extended an additional season.
Go to comments