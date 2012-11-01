On coach to swansea.



Club photographer is on the coach editing pictures of Aubameyang (In Dortmund stuff) pic.twitter.com/F40stlP9Ko — Clock End Talk Podcast (@clockend_talk) January 30, 2018

Well all the pieces are coming together and it seems like an official announcement of Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang’s move to Arsenal is imminent.Following last night’s 3-1 loss to Swansea, manager Arsene Wenger accidentally confirmed the deal in a post match interview – before it was deleted. Now comes an image from the team bus which shows Arsenal’s team photographer editing pictures of the Gabonese striker.No doubt he’s switching the yellow Dortmund jersey to a red Gunner’s one.