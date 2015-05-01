PSG have two doubts ahead of their game against Real Madrid
11 February at 09:35PSG are dominating the French league this year as they are currently first in the Ligue 1 standings and they have a 12 point advantage on second placed Monaco. PSG will be facing off against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions league on Wednesday. Unai Emery and team management are hoping to advance very far in this year's Champions league and possibly win the trophy. Emery told reporters that Real Madrid are still the best team in the world despite their poor play in la Liga. This will help him to prepare his players ahead of this game as he knows that the right mentality is key in these type of games.
Speaking about the game Unai Emery gave an update on the health of Edinson Cavani and Kurzawa as he spoke to the local press, here is what he had to say on the matter: 'We will see with both players but they both have minor injuries that shouldn’t linger for a long time. Only time will tell if they both can be fully healthy for the big game'.
Unai Emery is optimistic that both players will play on Wednesday against Real Madrid.
