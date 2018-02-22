Edinson Cavani has admitted that he’s had his problems with Neymar before, but that the two are over them.

Both players are believed by some to be on their way out, the Brazilian to Real Madrid and the Uruguayan back to Serie A, where he starred for a number of years.

The two players were involved in a heated dispute earlier this season, when Neymar tried to take a penalty ball away from Cavani in a key game with Lyon, only for the Uruguayan to rightly claim that he was the designated taker. He missed, however, and Dani Alves later got involved by taking a ball away from Cavani to let Neymar take a free kick.

Speaking to RMC, Cavani admitted that there had been an issue: "It is true that there was a problem at that time with Neymar.

"We spoke about it together -- I told him that I was the first to want him to win things individually. However, I told him there was a condition and that was that he must put the squad's collective objectives first.

"I am a footballing worker -- I am not a star. If I have teammates who can win individual accolades, then I will do everything to help them. They must put the team's goals first, though. Gradually, we have come to an understanding. The team's superiors have taken a decision and I have respected it.

"The supporters whistling, this was not good for him. If I was in his position there, it sincerely would not have pleased me."

"I have a contract until 2020," the 31-year-old said. "My love story with this club has been growing for a while -- I am very happy with PSG. I absolutely want to achieve the objectives set by the club. I dream of winning the Champions League here.

also rejected the possibility of a return to Italy, with reports linking him to Juventus.