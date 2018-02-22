Edinson Cavani has shot down rumours linking him to a departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguayan star was on target again last night as PSG beat minnows Les Herbiers in the French Cup final (2-0), and wanted to re-emphasize his love for the Ligue 1 side in the post-match interviews.

The former Palermo and Napoli man has been linked with a return to Italy, but also with a move to Atletico Madrid, recent reports even indicating that he was willing to shave his

12 million wages in order to join the Colchoneros.

Yet the 31-year-old - who has scored a magnificent 40 goals in all competitions this season for the French champions - said that his future was with the club.

“With time, a certain affection has developed between the fans and us, and it’s something very special for me,” he said. “I’m very happy about this, and of the possibility of staying here.

“Is my future here? Of course.”

The Uruguayan is the best-ever scorer in Paris Saint-Germain’s history, reaching 170 goals after yesterday’s win.