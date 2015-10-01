Edinson Cavani back in Italy? Possibly in June. His agent Fernando Guglielmone spoke to Sportnotizie24 on the matter, here is what he had to say:



"Cavani is happy in Paris and he is ready to enter the history of PSG's club. This would be very important for him, to become the best scorer in the club's history and to surpasse players like Ibrahimovic and Weah. Future? At the moment, we do not want to leave France. Cavani at Inter in a swap versus Icardi? There haven't been any contacts and I don't think Inter can afford him at the moment. You never know what can happen in the future everything is possible so I don't want to close any doors. Back at Napoli? Like I said, in football you never know...".

POSSIBLE DEPARTURE - After missing a few PSG training sessions, he and Pastore were excluded from Emery's call-ups for last night's Coupe de la ligue game against Amiens. Cavani doesn't have a great understanding with Neymar as a departure is possible come summer time....