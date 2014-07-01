Cavani says Arsenal star ‘would be welcome’ at PSG
15 May at 15:30PSG star Edinson Cavani has released an interview with Canal+ sharing his thoughts about the Ligue1 giants’ plans for the future. The French club are being linked with signing both Alexis Sanchez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but Cavani seems to be not worried about the potential rising competition for a starter spot in PSG’s attack.
“If they’d come, they’d be welcome”, the Uruguay striker said. “It would be for the club’s good, we always hope new players can arrive and complete this team with their qualities.”
. @ECavaniOfficial pour le #CFC : "Si Aubameyang ou Alexis Sanchez viennent, ils sont les bienvenus. On est là pour le collectif" pic.twitter.com/Ci8dV7svWt— Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) May 14, 2017
