. @ECavaniOfficial pour le #CFC : "Si Aubameyang ou Alexis Sanchez viennent, ils sont les bienvenus. On est là pour le collectif" pic.twitter.com/Ci8dV7svWt — Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) May 14, 2017

PSG star Edinson Cavani has released an interview with Canal+ sharing his thoughts about the Ligue1 giants’ plans for the future. The French club are being linked with signing bothbut Cavani seems to be not worried about the potential rising competition for a starter spot in PSG’s attack.“If they’d come, they’d be welcome”, the Uruguay striker said. “Itwe always hope new players can arrive and complete this team with their qualities.”