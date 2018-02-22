Edinson Cavani may not remain at Paris Saint-Germain very long, if the latest reports are accurate.

According to

He recently said, to that effect, that he was “happy, I hope to stay here, but I don’t know what PSG think.”

Cavani didn’t enjoy coexisting with Zlatan Ibrahimovic when the two were in Paris together, and the arrival of Neymar has also seen sparks fly, with the Brazilian and Cavani arguing over who gets to take free kicks.

L’Équipe, the Uruguayan star and former Napoli attacker wants to end his career with the Parisian side, having recently beaten Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s record to become the club’s highest-ever scorer.This cryptic comment is, according to the French paper, rooted in his suspicion that PSG may not be completely sold on him, and with rumours linking them to Robert Lewandowski, the situation could become rather complicated.The former Palermo star could end up leaving this summer after all, and he certainly wouldn't be short of suitors...