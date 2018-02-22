Atletico Madrid sound like they’re closer to recruiting a

Edinson Cavani is, according to Mundo Deportivo, not only interested in joining the Colchoneros, but is also willing in taking a paycut in order to join them.

He currently earns

12 million a year (he isn’t taxed as much in France, either). But is willing to make the sacrifice in order to work under Diego Simeone. El Matador admitted a while back that Atleti had been interested when Zlatan Ibrahimovic was still in Paris and playing in the middle, forcing Cavani to shift out to the wing.

The Uruguayan became PSG’s best-ever scorer this season, overtaking Ibrahimovic to reach 169 goals in all competitions. He himself said he wanted to stay there: “I’m

Atletico want the striker to act as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who could be moving to Barcelona.

happy, I hope to stay here, but I don’t know what PSG think.”