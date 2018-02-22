The case of Dani Ceballos is a strange one; snatched from under the noses of Barcelona by Real Madrid last summer, the 21-year-old midfielder looks to only be on the periphery of Zinedine Zidane’s squad.



Tensions between player and coach were not helped last night when the youngster was brought on against Leganes, for the final 29 seconds of action.



Ceballos was visibly angry with Zidane’s decision and the French tactician is earning a reputation for freezing out promising young players at the Santiago Bernabeu.



In January, Milan made tentative enquiries as to his availability and it looks as though this summer, we will see the Rossoneri jostling for places with the likes of Liverpool and Juventus, to try to secure his signature ahead of next season.

