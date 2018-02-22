The Spanish youngster was signed by Real Madrid from Betis last summer, as the Bernabeu side activated the €17m release clause included in his contract. However, Ceballos has failed to live up to expectations, having only bagged two goals in 19 appearances for his new club.

Therefore, it's likely that the Spaniard will leave Real Madrid this summer, amid interest of multiple clubs. In fact, Juventus, Liverpool and Milan are closely following Ceballos' situation. However, according to Mundo Deportivo, it looks like he could be heading towards a return to Real Betis this summer.

Bad news for the Serie A sides, especially Milan, who had ranked Ceballos as one of their main targets this summer, as they're in need of depth in the midfield.